A True Hidden Gem In The Heart Of Kolkata

Located in a quiet alley in Sudder Street, Raj Spanish Cafe truly is a gem! With both outdoor and indoor seating arrangement, the place has an amazing ambience. The peace, the simplicity and charm of this place and the food. Words fall too short to praise this place enough. When here, make sure to try out the Polo Asado con pure de patata, Lasagna De Pollo, Pasta Al Pomodoro and Soufle Di Cioccolato Though a bit overpriced, the food here is always 5/5. What more can one possibly ask for? We're so much in love with this place, it’s a shame that we have not known it before. Can’t wait for the subsequent visits!