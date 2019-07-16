With Reasonably Priced Food, Check Out Barf Soda Paani Asap

Barf Soda Pani! Located at the Annexe building, park street. At Barf Soda Pani your table will have a jar of barf, taps for soda and water each. It's a unique experience in itself. Food is reasonably priced. Ordered Butter chicken pasta, paneer makhani, paneer Khulza, paneer tikka sheikh chilli, narangi aam Banta soda, pudina shikanji Banta soda and kalakhata chuski. Everything was perfect. • The butter chicken pasta was very tasty made in thick gravy and served with a baby naan which gave it an Indian touch. • Paneer makhani made in a slightly sweet creamy gravy tasted lip-smacking served with 2 baby naans, papad and onion salad. • Paneer Tikka sheikh chilli wasn't that great, I didn't like the presentation even Barf Soda should actually work on this particular dish. • Paneer Khulza is a fusion of pizza and kulcha with a slight crispness on the top. Must try. • Kalakhatta Chuski a must-have Summer Treat. Back to my childhood days, I used to line up around the vendor demanding my favourite flavour of the ‘barf ka gola’. How many of you love Kalakhatta Barf Ka Gola?