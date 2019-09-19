Enjoy Drinks Starting At INR 50 At Sunset Lounge!

On public demand, Sunset Resto extends the "Theak Hours" from 12:00 pm to 8:00 pm instead of 6:00 pm. They are serving liquor starting from @50/-, Cocktails @99/- and Hookah @199/- at this duration. You have to order the food separately. Oops in excitement. I forgot to give you other details. The place is situated in the lane beside the Indian Museum and inside the campus of Hotel Lytton. Service is very very good. Staffs are very well trained. The ambience is rocking. They have DJ set and a small dance floor too. Interior is colourful and seductive with plenty of seating available of all kind. The bar is huge too. Recommend dishes and drinks are. Food: 1. Greek Salad -300 2. Veg Supremo Pizza -400 3. Stuffed Roast Chicken -600 4. Chicken Caesar Salad -400 5. Polo pizza -450 6. Grilled Fish with Mexican Sauce -700 7. Grilled Pork Chop -550 7. Picking Crab Meat - 700 8. Lamb in Thai Red Curry -600 9. Thai Chicken Sausage -350 Cocktails: 1. Bloody Mary -100 2. Cosmopolitan -100 3. Sex on the beach -100 4. Mojito -100 Hookah: 1. Kiwi SpringWater -199 2. Watermelon SpringWater -199 Pocket pinch for 2: 2000/-