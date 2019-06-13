These Sweet Shops Are Over 100 Years Old, And Their Recipes Are On Point

Established in 1885, Ganguram and Sons started off in North Kolkata's Maniktala. From there, it has grown to 27 outlets across the city. You can visit any one of them and choose from their range of sandesh, starting with nolen gurer jalbhara sandesh, (both narampak and kadapak), maharani sandesh, mango pista sandesh and sankh sandesh among others. If you are not a big fan of the sandesh, try their kheer sweets including patal, khirer chop and khirkodom. But Ganguram is especially famous for its novel sugar syrup-based sweets. You will definitely have a difficult time to choose between kesar malai roll, indrani and rasmadhuri. If all these reasons are not enough, wait for this one -- Ganguram is the official supplier at the West Bengal Government's Residence and Secretariat!