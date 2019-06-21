With Unique Ambience & Food, Be Sure To Drop By The Saffron Tree

Casual Dining

The Saffron Tree

Kalighat, Kolkata
100, Raja Basanta Roy Road, Lake Terrace, Kalighat, Kolkata

What Makes It Awesome?

The Saffron Tree is completely unique in terms of ambience and food. It is one of the most beautiful restaurants I've been, just loved the decor. This restaurant is a division of Spicekraft. The staff are very courteous and professional here. Food quality is excellent and the price is reasonable too. Food was extremely tasty. What I had : 1) Kataifi Achari Prawn It has the pickle spice which gives a kick that no other ingredient can do. 2) Macchli Hing Nisha This fish kebab is so soft and tasty, beautifully garnished. 3) Signature La Ferme This pizza has a paratha base which is not crispy or with a solid crust but soft with a little thick layer. 4) Melon Surprise Pure refreshment. 5) Wine Poached Khubani Meetha. This is a very new dish which I have tried and it tastes really good. 6) Biryani has always been everyone's favourite so it's a must try without any doubt.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group

