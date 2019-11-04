Hips Don’t Lie: Learn How To Shake It Like Shakira With These Belly Dancing Classes In Town

Laasya school of belly dance is the city's first such institute that focuses on building a platform for you to learn, perform and empower yourself with the freedom to accept and love your body just the way it is. All classes are conducted by international artist and instructor Aakriti Prasad, who has over 20 years of experience and training in Indian classical dance as well as hip hop, bollywood, latin, yoga and movement therapy. Aakriti has been working to make belly dance form reachable and accessible to more people and educate them of the true history and evolution of it. Students begin with Raqs Sharqi (Egyptian belly dance). As you get into advanced levels, you are introduced to folkloric belly dance, tribal fusion, Indian fusion (Bolly belly, Bhangda belly or Odissi belly). What we really loved about Laasya is that it’s all-inclusive, they have men as well as members of the LGBT community as students.