This Cafe Is Serving Kombucha In Five Flavours And You Have To Try Them

Kombucha, the new favourite hipster drink, has finally made an entry to town at Fab Cafe. If you're looking for a way to cut down your regular dose of caffeine, then this sparkling probiotic tea will be the right fit for you. From exotic lime to blueberry lavender, this bottle of deliciousness is available in five different refreshing flavours. We recommend the ginger flavour to anyone who's not used to drinking fermented tea straight up, paired with a bowl of their in-house salad.

Each bottle is priced at INR 250.