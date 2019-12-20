Sit Back & Vote For The Ministry Of Booze At Your Next Hangout Session!

If you're agitated with all the government ministries (well you don't need to specify the exact reasons), there's one ministry that will surely never disappoint you. Calcutta has finally come up with Ministry Of Booze and we're busy casting our votes here!

The much-hyped gastro-pub Ministry of Booze (what else were you thinking!) recently opened its doors at DH Block and we're already rejoicing. With a minimalistic yet chic décor, this place is a perfect spot to chill with your friends and engage in those endless adda sessions. You can either take a spot at one of the wooden bar stools or laze around on the sofas. We love how the walls sport wall hangings in the shape of liquor bottle caps. You'll also spot hanging climbers sprucing up the corners.

Talking about their menu, it's an assortment of Indian, Chinese and Continental cuisines. For a spicy beginning, we tried the extra spicy Murg Angara Kabab, Chicken Solo Golden Cheese Corn, our all-time favorite Chicken Tikka Butter Masala and Salt and Pepper Crispy Fried Prawn (a must-try we say!). If you're coming here for lunch then you should definitely opt for their sumptuous range of combos. Priced at INR 249 for veg and INR 299 for non-veg, you'll get to curate your own combo from options like roti, naan, alu dum, dal, palak paneer, chicken kasha, salad, soft drink and more.

As the name suggests, this place is a haven for booze lovers. They have a crazy Happy Hour menu (12pm to 7pm) where you can avail of a wide range of cocktails, vodka, beer, whiskey, gin and more, all in the range of INR 75-160. From smooth cocktails like Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Bloody Mary, Tequila Sunrise and LIT to premium scotch and whiskey they have it all. Beer lovers, you have to check out this place as they serve 12 varieties of beer and have been actively promoting the campaign 'Drink Beer Save Water'! So, leave everything and go heady and high at the Ministry Of Booze.