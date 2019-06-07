Galouti Kebab & Bhuna Gosht? Head Over To This Outlet For Some Yum Food

Food, pricing and ambience! I have always been a fan of Awadhi cuisine. Spending 3 years in Lucknow as a Hotel Management student and as an aspiring chef, I carry Lucknow in my heart. Finding that perfect taste in Galouti Kebab and (Lucknawi) Ulta Tawa Paratha outside Lucknow was difficult. But luckily I found this place in Kolkata (far away from Lucknow) serving that perfect Lucknawi taste. This place served me above expectation. I had Galouti Kebab, Ulta Tawa Paratha n Bhuna Gosht. It gave my tastebuds a delicious surprise. Pricing is pretty pocket-friendly. The ambience is traditional and pretty cool. Therefore, Oudh 1590 is highly recommended for families, friends, couples, anybody and everybody. Totally worth it!