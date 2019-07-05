Watch Out For This Newly Opened Restrobar In Trinity Towers

Episode One is a newly launched retro bar situated in Topsia (Trinity Towers) very easy to locate. They've aimed at redefining British clubs and gymkhanas by adding the hint of modernism into it. The bar counter is amazing which has a state of art tap tails. Loved the ambience, everything is so pretty and attractive here, especially the super classy Azaadi wall and the paintings in the library area. ✅ Attractions ⚡Tap Tails (Cocktails on tap) ⚡Tap Room (Bar, Tap Tails) ⚡The Library (For meetings, a corner for book lovers) ⚡The Chamber's (For parties, dinner dates) ⚡The Veranda (For tea parties, sheesha{hookah}) ⚡The Ballroom. ⚡Good Food. Tap Tails : 1. Khatta Aam-Ada Mogo Mogo Tea - Strong in taste with flavours of mango. 2. Mai Tai- Strong in taste but tastes good. 3. Berries Rose- Garnished with rose petals. 4. Lychee Lemongrass Carbon Lemonade - Sweet flavour of lychee spiced up with a lemon. Food : 1. Chicken Yakitori- Yakitori is a Japanese type of skewered chicken grilled on a charcoal fire for Rs. 345. 2. Fried Rice and classic chilli chicken perfect for lunch for Rs. 355. 3. Gen Tao Chicken Dumplings Rs. 245. 4. Snicker Bar- You're not you when you're hungry go grab your snicker bar for Rs. 245 only. Ps. We love you 3000 okay? 🤭 5. Butter chicken and butter naan- Full of flavours with perfect taste, you may have noticed that Butter Chicken(known as murgh makhani- chicken with butter), is similar to British tikka masala. Perfectly prepared in a buttery gravy with the addition of cream gave the curry sauce a silky smooth rich texture for Rs. 450. 6. Fish Kempu- Crispy on the outside, spicy and juicy inside, is one of our favourite for Rs. 365 7. GulabNut - In the shape of a doughnut is all that you want to finish your meal, GulabNut is fried in ghee and filled with Pista cream, absolute love for Rs. 245 8. Kulfi Faluda a rich and delicious summer dessert topped with Faluda, chia seeds, rose syrup and dry fruits for Rs. 225. Everything at Episodeone is so perfect be it food, hospitality, pricing, ambience. Don't waste your weekend anywhere else bump into this lovely place and let us know if you liked it.