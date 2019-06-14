This Iconic Eatery In Park Street Is Known For Its Kebab Platters & Sizzlers

Peter Cat is one of the oldest fine-dining restaurants in the city with an elegant mix of Indian and some Continental charm that is blissfully translated into its menu as well. Do not expect too much from the service but focus on food!

Be it their iconic chello kebab (served with Tehdig/aromatic rice with a dollop of butter and grilled tomato, Jujeh/ chicken and Koobideh/lamb keema kebab), their signature prawn cocktails, Harem's Joy (chicken prepared with spices and fruits) or liver fry or Beckty Meunier (contains sea food), their sizzler options will leave you wanting for more. If you are vegetarian, then don't miss out on their Persian Pulao and Nentara (a chef’s special). Their desserts are nothing extraordinary though. They also serve alcohol.