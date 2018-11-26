Old School Drinks, Classic Snacks & Flashback Music: Monkey Bar's Bringing Retro Back

The shiny disco ball is set to roll and the bar is all ready to serve you the old favourite gimlet. All you need to do is bring out your best retro attire (the waist-high bell bottoms or the polka dotted midis), gather your squad and pull the brakes in front of Monkey Bar on Wednesdays.

This week onwards, Monkey Bar is set to bring back the glorious retro days on every Wednesday. There'll be old school drinks like planter's punch, Mai Tai and mint julep to keep you sipping back in time. Kill your hunger biting into some old-time faves like chutney club sandwich, chicken frankie or the delectable Nargisi kofta. But nothing can be better than taking inspiration from Mick Jagger and sipping on Tequilla Sunrise to flashback to the yester years with 80s and 90s pop, rock and rap that will sing through the house.