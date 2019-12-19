This Brand New Cafe Near Desapriya Park Is All About That Millennial Vibe & You Have To Check It Out

Located in the same lane as Maharaj Tea Stall, The Daily exudes a millennial feel as soon as you enter the space. With minimal décor and fuss-free furniture, the café was born out of owner Urvika Kanoi’s (who owned Bodega Cantina Y-Bar in Park Street until 2018) travel and food experiences across the globe.

The hand-painted wall art is sure to catch your attention first. There’s another section done up in bright neon pink with satin flamingo cushions. Take a seat in the outdoor section if you wanna enjoy garden-like vibes in the comfort of an air-conditioned glass enclosure. Need a quiet corner to work? No worries. Take a seat on one of the high-chairs in their co-working section and work fuss-free with a good cuppa and décor items collected from across the world to give you company.

The food is organic and freshly-prepared. They have a zero-waste policy so even their vegetable peels are used in different ways, breads and pasta are made in-house and leftover dairy is used to make cheese. Opt for the ceremonial grade Matcha Latte or Matcha Green Tea (if you don’t want the milk) served hot in bespoke cups sourced from grassroot potters from different parts of the country. The Pork Belly slow-cooked for 48 hours served in a brioche with apple slaw and bourbon maple glaze is another must-try. If you like sandwiches, then go for Yalla Yalla – white/multi-grain bread with tomato, Greek Halloumi, rocket leaves, sumac and garlic butter filling served with one of the best hummus dips that we’ve tasted in a long time. All you fitness freaks! Definitely try the Hipster salad filled with veggies, pumpkin seeds, black sesame brittle and cashews in a Tahini mustard dressing. The Benedicts are also must-haves.