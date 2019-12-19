Make A Trip To Old School Legendary Cafe When In In Kolkata

Olypub's old school ambiance makes one feel rather nostalgic. Your drink is still measured and poured at your table. The pork cocktail sausages, fish fingers, chicken a la Kiev, mixed grill, steak, chicken reshmi kebabs, and chilli chicken are my usual favourites. What many may not be aware of is that Olypub makes absolutely yummy old school mutton, chicken and cheese patties that I love and order often for the house. Great value for money and a cult following make this iconic place an experience for foodies.