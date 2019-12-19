Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant

Located inside South City Mall, Riyasat lives up to its name by providing great hospitality and food of-course. Their humble looking ordinary entrance opens up to a sprawling space with detailed decor that gives out grandeur vibes, including their iconic elephant art work, velvet seating and creative light lamps.

Coming back to the showstopper (the food, what else!), the menu offers a wide range of choices inspired by different royalties of India like shahi badami maka mater, lukhmi nizami, bhatti ka chooza shikaar maas- rajwada, malai makhan makhaana, patiala tawa kukad, lal maas mathaniya, labh-jod saim raan and the list goes on.

We loved their range of dum biriyani, served with raita. For some sweet tooth, we recommend balu sahi balai tukda (inspired by Bahadur Shah Zafar's favourite toast) and baked yogurt (comes with seasonal fruits).