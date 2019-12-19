Head to Riyasat for their impeccable modern interiors and top notch North Indian cuisine.
Get 'Maharaja' Vibes At This Royalty Inspired Fine-Dine Restaurant
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
Shortcut
What Makes It Awesome
Located inside South City Mall, Riyasat lives up to its name by providing great hospitality and food of-course. Their humble looking ordinary entrance opens up to a sprawling space with detailed decor that gives out grandeur vibes, including their iconic elephant art work, velvet seating and creative light lamps.
Coming back to the showstopper (the food, what else!), the menu offers a wide range of choices inspired by different royalties of India like shahi badami maka mater, lukhmi nizami, bhatti ka chooza shikaar maas- rajwada, malai makhan makhaana, patiala tawa kukad, lal maas mathaniya, labh-jod saim raan and the list goes on.
We loved their range of dum biriyani, served with raita. For some sweet tooth, we recommend balu sahi balai tukda (inspired by Bahadur Shah Zafar's favourite toast) and baked yogurt (comes with seasonal fruits).
What Could Be Better
Availability of certain dishes on the menu is a major concern here. Hope they fix that.
Pro-Tip
Not a drinker anymore? No worries, their mocktails are equally soothing.
