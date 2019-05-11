Beat The Heat With The Summertime Favourite Menu At Yauatcha

Keep yourself cool this summer as Yauatcha, the London-based dim sum tea house, brings an array of summertime favorites available at all outlets in India. Did you know that in traditional Chinese culture, there are specific ingredients and flavours that should be eaten during each season to counteract the changing weather? Plants grow faster and people act more energetically during the summer (hard to believe no?) because of which the Chinese suggest eating 'yin' or cooling foods during the season.

The a la carte menu at Yauatcha is a perfect balance of the Yin and Yang theory. There are a variety of dishes you can indulge in like Vegetarian Duck Salad which has three types of cress or micro greens along with fruits like pomegranate and pomelo. Try the Stir Fry Lotus Root, Asparagus and Water Chestnut made using some of the freshest ingredients with high water content which helps the body from getting dehydrated.

An of course. How can one forget the dim sums? A dining experience at Yauatcha is incomplete without having their finger-licking dim sums. Check out the delicious Mandarin Dumpling - a combination of various vegetables like corn kernel, asparagus, raw papaya, red pumpkin, water chestnut and mandarin. End your dining experience at Yauatcha with summer-friendly dessert Red Fruit Fromage, which is light on your palette and healthy.

What are you waiting for? Head to Yauatcha and enjoy a hearty summer meal with your loved ones amidst the stunning interiors of the restaurant.

For reservations, call: 09222222800.