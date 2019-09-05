Breakfast Of Champions: A Guide To The Best Dosas In Bangalore

A humble breakfast staple it may be. But to produce a perfectly round, golden-hued, crispy-around-the-edges-and-fluffy-in-the-middle-dosa is nothing short of an art. LBB traces the famous restaurants in town that have mastered this fine art.

Hotel Janatha

While they also serve the plain and onion dosa varieties, the crowds mainly come in for their thick, crunchy masala dosa that goes splendidly with bowls of their steaming sambhar. One of the best in Bangalore, we think!

Price: INR 35

Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Janatha

3.9

27, 8th Cross Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Shree Sagar (CTR)

This restaurant’s iconic status is well-warranted. Their Benne Masala Dosa has a gleam to them thanks to the generous helpings of butter coated on them. It's pretty famous throughout the city!

Price: INR 48

Fast Food Restaurants

Shri Sagar - CTR

4.4

152, 7th Cross Road, Malleshwaram, Bengaluru

Vidyarthi Bhavan

Since 1943, Vidyarthi Bhavan has been churning out crisped up masala dosas (both, potato and sagu fillings are available) surrounded by golden pools of ghee to every hungry customer arriving at its doorsteps. The strong filter kapi is an added bonus here.

Price: INR 46

Casual Dining

Vidyarthi Bhavan

4.3

32, Gandhi Bazaar, Near Gandhi Bazaar Circle, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Hotel Janardhan

Working your way from the brittle outer edges to the soft, potato or sagu-filled middle of their masala dosas will be the highlight of your day. We promise. 

Price: INR 40

Fast Food Restaurants

Hotel Janardhan

4.1

6-1, Kumarakrupa Road, Gandhi Nagar, Bengaluru

Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR)

Every morning, walkers, joggers and breakfast seekers crowd the hallowed dining halls of MTR. Many order their famous, signature golden-brown, masala dosa that comes topped with a tiny bowl of melted ghee, that’ll add plenty of richness to your meal.

Price: INR 86

Casual Dining

MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms

4.3

14, Near Urvashi Theatre, Lalbagh Main Road, Sudhama Nagar, Bengaluru

Sree Krishna Kafe

Get a taste of Tamil Nadu’s equally-famous dosas in Bangalore, at this cafe. The Ghee Roast Masala Dosa is a particular favourite with patrons, who love that the airy dosas come doused in spoonfuls of ghee.

Price: INR 80

Fast Food Restaurants

Sree Krishna Kafe

4.3

143, 1st Floor, 5th Cross Road 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Lakshmi Nataraja Refreshments

Tucked into the bylanes of busy Majestic, Lakshmi Nataraja does brisk business with their plump Pudi Masala Dosas that are served with helpings of coconut chutney.

Price: INR 75

Fast Food Restaurants

Lakshmi Natraja Refreshments

126, Behind Kalamma Temple, Nagarathpet, Bengaluru

SLV Refreshment

One of South Bangalore’s favourite idli stops does a stellar job with its dosas as well. You’ll mop up the delicate dosas in a jiffy, we think.

Price: INR 35

Fast Food Restaurants

SLV Restaurant

4.0

17, Near Ragigudda Temple, 8th Main, 3rd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

The dosas at Chikkanna are nothing short of heavenly, customers rave. The chocolate-brown masala and set (known as kali) dosas are paired with their famous slurp-worthy chutney that draws in the crowds to this nook.

Price: INR 55

Fast Food Restaurants

Chikkanna Tiffin Room

4.4

32, Near Ulsoor Gate Police Station, 30th Cross Road, Nagarathpete, Bengaluru

Hotel Dwarka

While the Benne Masala Dosa has many takers at Dwarka, it’s the Kali (Set) dosa that reigns supreme. The downy dosas, with a blob of melting butter on top, are accompanied by a spicy potato side dish and a chutney – the trio please your palate to no end.

Price: INR 28

Casual Dining

Hotel Dwarka

Near Katte Balaga, 7th Cross Road, NR Colony, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

