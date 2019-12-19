Check Into Serenity And The 1900s At This Colonial Bungalow In Coonoor For Just Under INR 4,000

La Belle Vie — the multi-cuisine restaurant is another feather in the cap here. The veggies are mostly organic from their own garden. But if they run out, then it’s fresh but not guaranteed to be organic. You can pick the verandah or even the lawn to soak in the cool breeze. But what is absolutely essential is a nap under the majestic eucalyptus tree that finds pride of place in the garden. Or make it a picnic, order snacks, tea and just relax under its shade, the balmy sunshine trickling through for drama. Needless to say, the whole lawn area is vantage point for the best views. Dinner is best had inside for the typical hill-station feel, especially in the winter with the fire crackling away.

Where: 1-4, Orange Grove Road, Near SIM’s Park, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu

Price: INR 3,500

Contact: +91 9715033066

