Old-world charm meets modern day amenities at 180° McIver, a gorgeous colonial bungalow with spectacular views, in Coonoor.
Check Into Serenity And The 1900s At This Colonial Bungalow In Coonoor For Just Under INR 4,000
Shortcut
Cloud Nine
A smart and almost regimented little army town in the Blue Hills, Coonoor is quickly gaining on big sister Ooty. And if you pick, like us, 180° McIver, as your home for the holiday, then it’s likely you’ll never want to come back. A colonial house, with delightful wrought-iron tables and chairs dotting the well-manicured lawns, the hotel goes back in time to the early 1900s, when the house was actually built. Especially since there’s little else but relaxing to be done.
Back In Time
A little way from the cantonment area, the resort is ideally set close to town, but just enough to stay away from the hustle-bustle. That luckily means the views are spectacular. There’s six rooms to choose from, and it’s a tough call as all exude a certain charm that the others don’t replicate. Take for instance Creswel. This one is cosy and has a lovely fireplace to set the mood in addition to a four-poster bed, and merry yellow walls. Then there are the smaller ones — Cranley, Cromwell, Montecute and Balfour, all well-appointed rooms with wooden furniture — from the beds to the regal arm chairs, dominating the space.
Room With A View
Feeling particularly self-indulgent and generous {towards self, naturally}, we checked into the grand suite — the Blackwood. It even sounds regal, doesn’t it? Four-poster bed, a parlour area, powder room and a bathroom large enough to throw a cosy party, we’re feeling right at home here. And then we drew open the curtains to find our favourite spot — the private sit-out that overlooks the lawn and then the entire valley beyond! Oh! Most wonderful to curl up with a strong cup of tea, a good book and the sunset.
Going Organic
La Belle Vie — the multi-cuisine restaurant is another feather in the cap here. The veggies are mostly organic from their own garden. But if they run out, then it’s fresh but not guaranteed to be organic. You can pick the verandah or even the lawn to soak in the cool breeze. But what is absolutely essential is a nap under the majestic eucalyptus tree that finds pride of place in the garden. Or make it a picnic, order snacks, tea and just relax under its shade, the balmy sunshine trickling through for drama. Needless to say, the whole lawn area is vantage point for the best views. Dinner is best had inside for the typical hill-station feel, especially in the winter with the fire crackling away.
Where: 1-4, Orange Grove Road, Near SIM’s Park, Coonoor, Tamil Nadu
Price: INR 3,500
Contact: +91 9715033066
Find out more about them here.
