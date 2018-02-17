Relive History: Live In Victorian Heritage Homestays And Hotels In Ooty

Sure this one isn’t just a bungalow, but in its truest form, it is colonial. Now owned by the Maharaja of Mysore, you can pick from 19 suits that are fit for a king — because really they are. Each has a large sitting room, bedroom, dressing room, sit-out and huge bathroom that will take you back in time. Set on about 50 acres of pine and eucalyptus trees, the main building has ceiling to floor windows, drapes in gold and red, a dining hall with teak tables and chairs, it’s a right royal treat!

#LBBTip

Order one meal in advance and stick to English mains here – they’ve got it spot on, and really it’s the best.