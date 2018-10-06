Rooms With Views: Where To Stay For That Instagram-Worthy Holiday With Bae

We know how depressing waking up to your neighbour’s laundry is. So as wonderful as we are, we went on a mission to find the best views in the country, and what the perfect vantage points to see them were. Most had hotels built right where the ‘view point’ should have been. Convenient, eh? And these hotels will keep you glued to the window or balcony, thanks to what lies beyond. Be it the majestic Himalayas or bleak monastic ruins in the desert, Instagram, Snapchat and Pinterest go wild, dearies! So once your get to the bottom of this list, immediately book yourself a room with a magnificent view.