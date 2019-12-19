These Two Couples Host Intimate Performances In Their Living Room And It's Art Like It Should Be!

We’d like to start with the name, Jagali561, which literally means “in the place”, and is a fine one for a group of people who host living room gigs across genres of music and art! Once a month you could be watching artistes such as Shabnam Virmani, Urban Folk Project, Prakash Sontakke, By 2 Blues, Mahesh Raghvan, Shylaja Sampath, MD Pallavi and Bindu Malini, as they perform in the intimate setting of a living room. Since the founders (two couples) knew the difficulty of watching performances in an informal setting (what with pubs not allowing kids, and completely silent theatres not being conducive to kids), Jagali561 is all about being inclusive to everyone.

The team approaches artists who are not really looking for high remuneration, and are happy to perform in a casual space for the love of the arts. So if you’re either looking for a space for your performance, or you want to check out some amazing indie artistes, make sure you follow Jagali561’s Facebook page. What we love most is that at the end of the performance, we do a hat collection and pass the proceeds to the artist. So really, it’s not about the money, but about giving people a platform to showcase their talents, and giving those interested in the arts, a lovely way to get up close to these artistes. Set in JP Nagar, 3rd Phase, next time you want to check out something apart from the brew pubs and nightclubs, head over here.