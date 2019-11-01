Modern Indian Cuisine & Bombay Street Food, This Outlet Surely Never Disappoints!

Bombay Brasserie located at Indiranagar. They have more than 11 outlets around the world. Modern Indian cuisine with Bombay street food twists. The restaurant is basically house converted with the wonderful ambience. They have both the indoor and outdoor balcony seating. They have introduced several dishes to the menu and I have visited this place on Saturday for lunch with friends. The service was quick and the staff was very friendly. What all we tried: Cocktails and mocktails: - Janata bar: A whiskey-based cocktail with chilly and masala. - Jaipur gulabo: Vodka base cocktail with gulab. - Tango mango Food we had: - The 6 Chutney papad tokri: It includes papads and 6 types of chutney - Cheese kulcha: Cheese stuffed in kulcha. - Green tamarind pepper fish. - Rustic mutton Tikka - Karari Gobi: It was my favorite - Kashmiri naan kebab: Combination of naan and kebab. - Chatka cholle kulchey. - Chowpatty corn chat: Mix of papads, corn and masala. - Toddy shop fish curry with rice: It was perfect. Desserts we had: Amritsari Kulfi and Grandma's hot chocolate jar. Our ratings : Food:- 5/5 Service:- 5/5 Ambience:- 5/5