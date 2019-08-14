Healthy & Delicious Meals At This Vegan Paradise In Jayanagar

If you're looking for a 'farm to table' experience here in Namma Bengaluru then Go Native is the place for you!! Go Native prepares healthy and yummy meals for you using only organic products and they change the menu seasonally which I think is quite unique! :) Apart from serving delicious food, the management has taken special care in making the place a visual delight! It is decorated so intricately with artifacts and greenery all around it that it's bound to make one feel calmer. It's a two-story building which is spread out over a considerably large area making the dining experience in large numbers easy. Go native also has its own boutique selling the most exquisite pieces of clothing, jewellery, artifacts, skincare products, and even spices! So one can enjoy yummy food as well take look at all the goodies on display and buy a few if they wish to! Coming to the food: living away from home means that we have a tendency to binge on junk food on a day to day basis and I am no different. I didn't know what to expect from the food here but was I impressed! The food was so delicious! Every dish was prepared and presented immaculately! I never knew raagi and other pulses could be used to make healthy yet such yummy food! We were served a variety of dishes but my picks would be: •Millet pizza (thin crust) it was so flavourful and fresh.. simply delicious! •Desi Punjabi sizzler- it's basically rajma, paneer and bhindi served with ghee rice! The presentation was brilliant and each and ingredient in the dish had its taste intact. •Misal Pav- super soft pav with delicious veggie masala ...served on beautiful black plates with banana leaves on it. Simple and scrumptious! •Roasted Tomato and mixed veggie upsaaru- it was served hot along with Indian bread and was just the perfect tangy dish to start our food journey with. •Chocolate dry fruits and mint bites- so intricately decorated and bite-sized yumminess! •Apple Jalebi with Kesar coconut Rabdi- its basically apple stuffed with Jalebi and garnished with Rabdi and nuts! So unique a concept and equally beautifully presented! Special mention to the mouthwatering bowl of Chaat and black and red Chilla. Such healthy and yummy options. For drinks, I'd suggest the masala chai or hibiscus tea. The place serves several vegan dishes too (chocolate mint bites being one of them) ...so everyone can enjoy their food without any issue having limited options. The service was top notch! They took good care of us and the staff was prompt in getting the dishes to the table. Loved the whole experience! :) Would highly recommend it to everyone, including non-vegetarians (I am one). You'd be surprised how delicious vegan food could be! ☺️