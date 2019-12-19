Bring Home Kawai Succulents And Indoor Plants And Accentuate Your Space

Aihikah, a home-based studio in Banashankari creates succulents, indoor plants, and planters for your living or workspace. Started by Chitra Shree in May 2019, she stocks up on indoor plants that work as an air purifier. Find a range of succulents in different sizes that work as a good gifting option starting at INR 500 to INR 600. She hand-paints planters made out of terracotta with Kawai anime characters and is soon launching a range of planters with handpainted quotes on it.

The indoor plants and succulents come in ceramic planters in the shape of cactus with polka dots, black oval planters, ceramic bullock carts, and teardrop planters. Apart from indoor plants that act as air purifiers, she also stocks up on plants that work as decor pieces for your home sweet home or if you'd like to gift someone something thoughtful. The prices for indoor plants and planters start at INR 200 for small ones and goes up to INR 1,500. Apart from planters, she also makes wood pressed oils out of sesame seeds, coconuts, and jaggery. You can visit her home studio in Banashankari and place an order. You can also place an order via Instagram or Facebook and she'll deliver it to your doorstep.