These Brands Will Transform Your Home Into A Green Haven Of Indoor Plants

If you have blooms on your mind for indoor decor, Rooted Gifts, who’ve been reigning in the floral gift department for over 30 years, will sort you out. They have exotic, fresh off the farm flowering plants in rainbow colours (and more). Think blush pink anthuriums, bright red gerberas or delicate peach chrysanthemums. Imported from Thailand, The Netherlands, and Israel, among others, these plant will really brighten up your home. They make for fantastic gifts as well, so go on, send someone some real flowers.