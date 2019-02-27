This Place Serves Some Amazing Chilli Chicken And Cocktails

"Very few places serve as amazing cocktails as Hoppipola does with some good food" I visited this place with my foodie friends and had great fun. Recommendations - I liked almost all the cocktails but still people can see contents and then order, the Naga Chilli potato, khari-khari spinach corn, peri-peri biryani, bao, chilli chicken were all amazing! Drinks- IQ - A vodka-based drink with watermelon, cranberry. Bird Cage- Actually served in a cage, with white rum and kiwi, orange Blood bank- The unique feature is it is served in saline with a dripper Bathtub - For all the beer lovers! Hopcyle - A tequila-based drink which is sweet as it has Nutella! Starters - We loved the Caesar salad and time pass platter was the best. Peanuts, cheesling !! Also, khari spinach corn a very unique dish. Naga chilli was again a good version of potato dish. The fish and prawns could be improved upon. Main course- Pizzas were decent but could have been better. Peri-peri biryani was great. Also, bao in both options veg and nonveg were good Overall I will say it was a great experience and will definitely go again to have the cocktails. The staff is very friendly and the service is also quick. In spite of the unique and elegant presentation, the quality of the dish/drink wasn't affected and all were good!