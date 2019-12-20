Plantation Life, Swimming Pool, And A Fireplace: Check Out This Homestay Near Ooty

What sets this place apart is the very colonial look and feel that is retained despite the modern conveniences in place. Be it the easy chair out in the front garden, the polished floors, fireplaces or the stone walls adorned with photographs and travel curios, there’s an old-world charm and character that you can’t help but fall in love with.

The homestay is perfect for couples, family, and even friends who are looking for that perfect nature getaway to relax and unwind. Moreover, we love the scenic surroundings such as the native trees, swimming pool, shrubs, and tea plantation that hides the place from the rest of the world. During the day, you can enjoy a jeep drive along the foothills, explore the surrounding tea plantation as well as visit a tea factory, and explore the general vicinity that’s rich in flora and fauna. The food served here is made from locally sourced fresh ingredients and cooked with a very homely touch.

Amberina comes with three bedrooms and a cottage. The charges are inclusive of breakfast, use of swimming pool, library, and indoor games. If you are driving down from Bangalore, you need drive down to Devala in Gugalur district of Tamil Nadu. This place is nestled amidst lush green mountains and plantations, making the drive a lot more picturesque.