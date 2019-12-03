Experience The World Of Andhra Brahmin Cuisine Made By This Home Chef In The City

If you think Andhra food is filled with just great non-vegetarian options, a meal by home chef Sumitra will change it for you. Experience an Andhra-Brahmin thali meal made from scratch by home chef Sumitra K with authentic ingredients, seasonal produce and plenty of love. Sumitra serves vegetarian food, typical of the East Godavari District in Central Andhra Pradesh. The meal, traditionally served in a thali often doesn’t use onions, garlic or ginger.

The meal starts off with deep-fried mirchiand raw banana bhajjis (fritters) and paired these with hot rice, topped with an Andhra-style Dosakai Pappu (tuvar dal cooked with tamarind and Mangalore cucumber) with lashings of ghee. Try the double-fried crispy colocassia or arbi and plump mini brinjals stuffed with a mix of chana dal, urad dal, red chillies, spices, and hing (asafoetida). The Majjiga Pulusu, a curd-based curry cooked with white pumpkin tastes great with the Andhra take on the Puliyogare or tamarind rice (Pulihara).

The array of hot and sweet chutneys, pickles and dal podi served with the meal made by Sumitra is a clear winner. Don’t miss the sweet ginger pickle which you are supposed to mix with rice and eat, and generous spoonfuls of powdered podi mixed with pappu and rice. You can buy these chutneys and pickles as long as stocks last. End your meal with a sweet carrot kheer thickened with cashew paste.



Visiting Sumi’s Kitchen for a meal will remind you of a favourite aunt who always cooks up a storm when you stop by at her place. You can eat your food, chill out anywhere, coax the lady of the house for recipes. Gather a bunch of friends, book yourself a meal and head over to Sumi’s Kitchen for a hearty meal.