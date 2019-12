Transformed from a residence into an art gallery, the National Gallery of Modern Art is known to house paintings by renowned artists like Raja Ravi Varma and Rabindranath Tagore as well as artworks by contemporary artists. From sculptures, Indian miniatures and works by post-independence artists, the NGMA has over 500 exhibits apart from regularly hosting national and international exhibitions. What’s more, they even organise engaging art-walks every once in a while {which we love}. On a less crowded day, you might even catch artists outside the gallery or in the quiet garden-space, busy with their sketchbooks.