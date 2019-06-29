Lose Yourself To Dance At These Bars In Koramangala

This secret (well, not so secret anymore) hideout in Koramangala that used to be a play school is now home to upcoming talents, underground artists and best of DJs from all over the world. Foxtrot - House of Subculture is literally a party house with multiple dance floors, great food, and bars on every floor except the terrace. The ambiance is Insta worthy and feels like it is right out of an architecture and interiors magazine! It is needed a melting point of culture and art as you find people from different backgrounds vibing to the music here and rocking the dance floor.