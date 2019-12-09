Sun, Sand & Sea: Beaches That Are Just A Drive Away From Bangalore

Udupi’s unspoiled beaches are perfect for a sun-kissed holiday. At Malpe, you can sign up for a crash course in surfing. However, if you are looking to embrace surfing as a serious pastime, do stop by the relatively unknown fishing hamlet of Kodi Bengre near Manipal. The Shaka Surf Club calls this picturesque estuary home, and you can learn how to ride the waves like a pro here. Kaup Beach, closer to Manipal, and the breathtaking Marvanthe, where you’ll be surrounded by the vast Arabian Sea on one side and the River Souparnika on the other, are worth a visit. You’ll find a mix of beach cottages and mid-range hotels here.

Driving Time: 7 1/2 hours (approx.)

Nearest Airport: Mangalore