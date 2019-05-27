Biergarten Brewery: Beer Crafting At A Ultimate Level In Koramangala

After a successful stronghold in Whitefield, Biergarten is in Koramangala. This outlet is just what you need to have a great time. Awesome beer, beautiful ambiance, great food, and best service. Nothing would second this place. To all beer enthusiasts, this place is a must visit. Ambiance: Located on the fourth and fifth floor, this place is a masterpiece. The ambiance looks unique with open-air balcony setup. There are high chairs, dining setup, picnic tables, and a smoking area. And also you get two bar counters, a live kitchen and you can see the microbrewery setup too. Beer: We had samples of all the beers they served. I loved the Red Ale and Stout. The stout served here is awesome and recommended. Food: We started with some Mezzi platter, Jerk Spiced Cottage cheese, and Rosemary poutine. Mezzi Platter was amazing. The lavash was crispy and pita bread was perfectly soft. The hummus and babaganoush were perfectly prepared. I loved it and recommend it. Jerk Spiced Cottage cheese was spicy, tossed in barbeque sauce and well cooked. Should try this Caribbean style Paneer Tikka. MainCourse: Khao Suey Veg was one of my favorite Pan Asian dishes here. I would love to have again. The dish was well presented and the taste was good. I loved it. Veg Penne Creamy Cheese Sauce was not the cheesiest one but the tastiest I would say. Loved it. Desserts: Baileys Cheese Cake was good, but I loved the Jaggery mousse better. Jaggery Mousse Cake was the show stopper for me. I loved its presentation and taste. Trio Of Kulfi was the mango flavored kulfi that just stole my heart. Worth it. Recommended item in the menu. Overall, this place is worth visiting.