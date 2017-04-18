Available in cities across India, Behrouz is an online service {app + website} from where you can order biryani and kebabs. They deliver by the plate and also by the kilo and offer unusual flavours too.
Paneer, Murgh Makhani, Dum Gosht: Get Biryani Delivered To Your Door With This App
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Available Online
The Royal Taste
Long, long time ago, there was a kingdom called Behrouz, we are told. The kingdom’s kitchens became famous for churning out a layered rice, whose recipe was lost forever when a powerful king and his army came marching and laid siege to the kingdom. Many moons later, the recipe was rediscovered and Behrouz, an app and website, promises to recreate those flavours.
We have no way of finding out how much of that mythology is fact and how much of it is fiction. What we can tell you is that you can have biryani {from small portions to whole kilos} delivered to your doorstep with this app and website service. This is perfect for when you want don’t want to make an effort in the kitchen but still want to gobble up something delicious or when you have a house party.
Eat Like A King
Available through much of Bangalore {we checked for the more obscure neighbourhoods, as well}, the online service offers a variety of biryanis that are a tad different from the tried and tested dum variety. For the vegetarians, we spotted biryanis made with falafel and paneer. The meat lovers can dig into mounds of biryani loaded with chunks of chicken and minced meat balls. There’s also a Murgh Makhani version and, if you like to stick with the classics, there’s the Dum Ghosht.
With this, you can order up Reshmi Seekh Kebabs, tikkis made from falafel, and chicken koftas. Finish off with spoonfuls of Gulab Jamun or Sevai {vermicelli} Kheer.
