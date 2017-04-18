Paneer, Murgh Makhani, Dum Gosht: Get Biryani Delivered To Your Door With This App

Long, long time ago, there was a kingdom called Behrouz, we are told. The kingdom’s kitchens became famous for churning out a layered rice, whose recipe was lost forever when a powerful king and his army came marching and laid siege to the kingdom. Many moons later, the recipe was rediscovered and Behrouz, an app and website, promises to recreate those flavours.

We have no way of finding out how much of that mythology is fact and how much of it is fiction. What we can tell you is that you can have biryani {from small portions to whole kilos} delivered to your doorstep with this app and website service. This is perfect for when you want don’t want to make an effort in the kitchen but still want to gobble up something delicious or when you have a house party.