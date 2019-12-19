Your chance to tuck into authentic, curated Gowda and Mangalorean meal, sitting inside a cheery, yellow house in Cambridge Layout.
Gowda and Mangalorean Home Style Fare from the Bengaluru Oota Company
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Halasuru
House Specials
In Cambridge Layout, a sunny, yellow house with a bright red door keeps calling out to us. On closer inspection, a board announces the space as the Bengaluru Oota Company {BOC}. The BOC recreates the feeling of home and home-cooked food, but in a swanky studio type space. Only two tables {one an eight-seater and the other meant for four people} is placed in two rooms. Dining here is community style with guests sitting together at the table and sharing the food, all laid out. Started by friends Divya Prabhakar {she brings the Gowda flavours} and Vishal Shetty {her contributions are her mother’s fiery Mangalorean recipes}, the BOC also does catering {they can even send parcels for as small a number as two people}, along with their latest venture, the Tasting Room.
Regional Flare
We made it to a BOC lunch at the Tasting Room one hot afternoon, and were welcomed with chilled glasses of Majjige {spiced buttermilk} and crunchy happlas{papad}. First came the Kosambi {a light salad with cucumber, coconut and moong dal, tempered with mustard seeds}, this was followed by the Goli Baji, deep fried Mangalorean fritters made with flour and yoghurt. Then came the rather sublime fish cutlets {a Mangalorean Catholic special} with delicate minced Seer fish breaded and deep fried.
Lovers of Ragi Mudde, you will be pleased that they serve the famed Karnataka staple with a delicious coconutty chicken {the Gowda-style Koli Sarru} curry. For those partial to Mangalorean cuisine {like this writer} there was an insanely good, slow-cooked Mutton Sukka {made with Vishal’s mother’s recipe} to be mopped up with rice or Savige {string hoppers}. There were also light, summery curries such as the Potatoes and Peas Gassi and a Cabbage Palya, and finally Rasam and Curd Rice. Special mentions go out to the grape Mensakai, a spicy summer curry usually made with sweet fruits. Don’t forget to have the very-good filter coffee here {a coffee you will get only in a South Indian home}.
So, We’re Thinking…
Go here for the mutton and fish specials {we are waiting to be summoned back for the prawn biryani and crab specials}. Vegetarians, there is plenty to appease you too.
Where: No 5, Cambridge Crossroad, Cambridge Layout
When: a minimum notice of 24 hours need to be given
Contact: +91 9448302628
Price: INR 500 upwards
Find them on Facebook here.
