Gowda and Mangalorean Home Style Fare from the Bengaluru Oota Company

We made it to a BOC lunch at the Tasting Room one hot afternoon, and were welcomed with chilled glasses of Majjige {spiced buttermilk} and crunchy happlas{papad}. First came the Kosambi {a light salad with cucumber, coconut and moong dal, tempered with mustard seeds}, this was followed by the Goli Baji, deep fried Mangalorean fritters made with flour and yoghurt. Then came the rather sublime fish cutlets {a Mangalorean Catholic special} with delicate minced Seer fish breaded and deep fried.

Lovers of Ragi Mudde, you will be pleased that they serve the famed Karnataka staple with a delicious coconutty chicken {the Gowda-style Koli Sarru} curry. For those partial to Mangalorean cuisine {like this writer} there was an insanely good, slow-cooked Mutton Sukka {made with Vishal’s mother’s recipe} to be mopped up with rice or Savige {string hoppers}. There were also light, summery curries such as the Potatoes and Peas Gassi and a Cabbage Palya, and finally Rasam and Curd Rice. Special mentions go out to the grape Mensakai, a spicy summer curry usually made with sweet fruits. Don’t forget to have the very-good filter coffee here {a coffee you will get only in a South Indian home}.