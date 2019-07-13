Ah! The sea maybe far, far away but thankfully not the seafood. Old and new restaurants are dedicating entire menus to underwater offerings that are dressed up in butter garlic sauces, deep-fried in robust masalas, or cooked using traditional recipes that have emerged from the coastal regions. LBB swims around to find you the best seafood restaurants in Bangalore.
Dive Deep Into Fishy Treats at these Seafood Restaurants in Bangalore
Mangalore Pearl
Budget-friendly Mangalorean treats are this place’s USP. Ask them to bring you plates of those wafer-thin neer dosas and chomp them down with helpings of their prawn sukkah, that’s coated in spice and coconut. Or you could pile up on the rice with their Bangda Ambot Teek (mackerels done up in sour and spice gravy) and slices of surmai fry.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Hotel Fishland
This no-frills restaurant’s iconic status is well-deserved. Head here for their simple-as-it-gets fish thali and pair it with their Crab Chilly that comes drenched in a robust masala and their fiery Prawn Masala. For more tips on what to order, read our review here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Kanua
If the rustic ambience, complete with a red-tiled roof and earthy decor, does not transport you to Mangalore, the food surely will. Order up rounds of fluffy sannas and wolf them down with thick, coconut-infused fish curries and pan-fried fillets of seer or pomfret.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Sea Spice by 7 Star
For a long time now, Sea Spice has been doing a spectacular job of serving the seafood-crazy citizens of the city. Their masala-coated Squid Rings, Anjal (seer fish) fry, and their Prawn Sukka are among the recommended picks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Anupam’s Coast II Coast
Famous for their prawn (and chicken) ghee roasts, Anupam’s has plenty to offer on the fishy front. Do try their tangy Fish Pulimunchi, Marvari Sukha, and their various butter garlic and chilly offerings as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Ente Keralam
Flying the flag pretty high for Kerala cuisine, this restaurant’s coastal treats are worth a try. Start off with their Nei Meen Pollichathu, where pieces of seer fish are cooked to a tender consistency in banana leaves. Once you have lapped this up, you can move on to specials like Meen Moilee (the fish is cooked in creamy coconut milk) or the Chemmeen curry, that includes mangoes and chillies along with coconut milk.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Sanadige
Start off with the refreshing crab soup at this speciality South Indian, seafood restaurant. You can then make your way through the rest of the menu that’s peppered with drool-worthy treats like Pomfret fry, Yetti Jeera Meera (prawns done up in peppery masala), their Anjal Coastal Fry, or ever Marvai Sukka (clams tossed about in a dry coconut masala).
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Karavalli
An award-winning restaurant, Karavalli has earned high praise for its menu that focuses on the cuisine of India’s southwestern coast. For starters , try their Meen Eleittad, black pomfret cooked in banana leaf, or their Crab Milagu Fry – pan-roasted mud crabs. You can then dig into plates of neer dosa drenched in their coconut and mango-infused, Alleppey Fish Curry.
- Price for two: ₹ 3500
Mahesh Lunch Home
One of Mumbai’s most enduring food spots, Mahesh Lunch Home opened shop in Bangalore a few years ago and has been winning over seafood lovers since then. Don’t bother leaving here without sinking your teeth into their butter garlic crabs or prawns, their Gassi specialities, and their tawa frys.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Carnival de Goa
This laidback restaurant is the perfect place to nurse a chilled one and dig into plates of prawn biryani, Calamari Rava Fry, and Prawns Peri Peri. If you are here during lunch time on a weekday, do try their well-priced fish thalis, they’ll surely perk you up but your productivity afterwards is sure to take a hit.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Vembanad
Kerala’s coastal delicacies come alive at this posh restaurant. Begin your meal with Chemmeen Thenga Ularthu (prawns stir fried in a coconut and spice mix) or Meen Nirachathu, where fish fillets are stuffed with slivers of raw mango before being fried. Next, try their Njandu Varatiyathu, crabs cooked in traditional spices before a sliver of kokum is added for that lovely tang, or you could go for any of their mouthwatering scampi curries.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
Unicorn Bar & Restaurant
A longtime favourite, Unicorn shines bright with its fresh seafood offerings. On the must try list is their chilli-smeared fish fry, crab chilli, and the Unicorn Special Prawn. You can read all about Unicorn’s legendary offerings here.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dewar’s Marine
This hole-in-the-wall joint has a handful of seafood dishes that make it a must try. The Seer Fish Fry coated generously with spicy, red masala, the Crab Masala, and the Prawn Chilly should all be part of your order. Want to know more about this Dewar’s Marine? Click here.
Comments (0)