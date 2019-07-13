Dive Deep Into Fishy Treats at these Seafood Restaurants in Bangalore

Flying the flag pretty high for Kerala cuisine, this restaurant’s coastal treats are worth a try. Start off with their Nei Meen Pollichathu, where pieces of seer fish are cooked to a tender consistency in banana leaves. Once you have lapped this up, you can move on to specials like Meen Moilee (the fish is cooked in creamy coconut milk) or the Chemmeen curry, that includes mangoes and chillies along with coconut milk.