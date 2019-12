A big hit with families, The Lalit Ashok transforms into a rather spiffy picnic spot on Sundays. You can take the kiddies and even doggo (they get their own menu) to the event. And indulge in activities like tennis or swimming. When you want to concentrate on pampering your palate, they’ll serve you everything from Continental to Indian and they even have a divine dessert spread. Plus, you can tank up on their selection of alcohol too.

When: Sundays, 12.30pm-3.30pm

Price: INR 2,450 upwards