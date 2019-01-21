Recommended for: Start off at OPH Road (it runs perpendicular to Commercial Street), there you check into shops like Kohinoor to get your hands on cotton fabrics and lining material. Meander down the road, and you’ll see shops selling everything from curtain materials to shimmery sequinned fabric. Your next stop should be Palace Theatre Road (down the road from Taj Hotel). On either side, you’ll see stalls selling printed cottons and suiting. The old Palace Theatre has now been replaced by a glitzy plaza. Right next to it, you’ll see a long line of makeshift stands from where you can buy soft synthetics with gorgeous prints and satins. On the opposite side of the road, there’s a small lane with plenty of shops that sell intricate laces, sequins, buttons, and threads of all kinds.