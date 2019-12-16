Parks are a great way to let kids connect with their environment and provide them with a daily dose of fun and adventure. We are on a mission to cover all the best children’s parks in Bangalore so you never have to enter a mall to entertain your child. While a lot of children’s parks in Bangalore need attention, the quality and standards of some will take you by surprise. We’d like to give a big shout-out to the local bodies & authorities for making this city a better place for children. Here’s a list of parks that we’d like to call the best parks of Bangalore.
Let The Little Tykes Loose At 12 Of These Lovely Parks In The City
Nandavana (4T Block) Children’s Park, Jayanagar
This is one of the newer parks in town managed by the BBMP with different pieces of play equipment. At the entrance, they request children to remove their shoes either because they don’t want the equipment to be damaged or because they’re worried that kids will slip if they climb on the equipment with flip-flops and flimsy footwear. We recommend that you carry a pair of socks if you don’t want their feet to get too dirty. To grab a bite or for an emergency bathroom break, there’s a Café Coffee Day across the street.
Price: INR 5
JP Park, Mathikere
This is a large park with the play area divided into three sections and has a variety of equipment for all to play. A small rock garden, with steps and seating areas made of broken glass pieces, is a noteworthy attraction. This park has a nice and wide walking trail, where you can find many visitors running and jogging. Close to the entrance of this park are big statues of animals and humans, which serve as the ideal backdrop for many a photo op.
Defence Colony Children’s Park, Indiranagar
This is another nice large park in the city divided into three parts. Two sections have the equipment, while one is kept open for sports like badminton. It has some unique play equipment like a rope bridge, tyre and rope swings. In general, the equipment is designed for toddlers as well as older kids.
RV Road Children’s Park, Chandavalliya Thotta, Jayanagar
This is a hub for kids in the area. With lots of play equipments, each child can find something to do without having to wait in line. There are slides suitable for one-year-olds to higher and larger slides for older kids. A good collection of swings, a rope ladder and a horizontal ladder are available as well. A sign in the park says that it is open only to younger kids up to 5 years, but older children are not restricted from entering and playing either. The park is open throughout the day, though the children’s park has a separate entry with timings.
Jawahar Bal Bhavan, Cubbon Park
Cubbon Park sprawls over an area of about 300 acres and is a jewel among the green spaces of our Garden City. The children’s play area – Bal Bhavan – has slides and swings in addition to large open areas for children to run around. The Putani Express toy train ride is a long-standing Cubbon Park tradition and is open to children and their parents. An added attraction is the Government Aquarium located nearby.
Price: Free entry for kids below 10 years; INR 10 per adults, INR 5 for kids (train ride) and INR 20 per adult (train ride)
Kuvempu Park, BTM Layout
The play area at this park is on the smaller side with a limited amount of equipment, some of which also may need a few repairs. The park is beautifully laid out with animal sculptures — giraffe, elephants, peacock, deer and a dinosaur too! No wonder this is famously known as the “zoo park” by many kids. There’s also a spacious gazebo right at the centre of the park for you to relax or take a break.
Science Park, Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium
Let your kids examine the structure of a DNA strand, look through an optic tree, whisper to a giant dish and play in and around the molecular structure of a crystal. This park makes it very convenient to keep the kids occupied while you wait for the start of a show at the Planetarium, or for one of the adults in the group to entertain a younger child not allowed into the sky theatre while the older kids watch the show.
Sankey Tank Park, Sadashiva Nagar
There are two entrances to this lakefront park maintained by BWSSB and the BBMP – one from Malleshwaram and the other from Sadashiv Nagar. Enter through the Malleshwaram side to witness the buzz and excitement of activity around the children’s park filled with various play equipment like swings and slides. The trail along the lake edge is a favourite with walkers and children who love to see the ducks and pigeons.
Jayamahal Park
This is a beautifully landscaped park with a well-maintained kids play area. There are many animals and other figurines placed around the park. You can also plan to visit Snow City on Jayamahal Main Road, which is not that far away.
Mini Forest Children’s Park, JP Nagar
This is a linear green space just east of Bannerghatta Road (behind Gopalan mall) divided into 3 separate parks, one of which is dedicated for kids with a play area. The other two sections are dense green spaces sprinkled with a good number of benches to lounge around in. The parks are well maintained and kept clean. There’s an MTR located just across the street if you’d like to catch a quick bite or a nice hot cup of filter coffee.
