Let The Little Tykes Loose At 12 Of These Lovely Parks In The City

Cubbon Park sprawls over an area of about 300 acres and is a jewel among the green spaces of our Garden City. The children’s play area – Bal Bhavan – has slides and swings in addition to large open areas for children to run around. The Putani Express toy train ride is a long-standing Cubbon Park tradition and is open to children and their parents. An added attraction is the Government Aquarium located nearby.

Price: Free entry for kids below 10 years; INR 10 per adults, INR 5 for kids (train ride) and INR 20 per adult (train ride)