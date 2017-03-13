Punjab Grill, Krishna Kafe, And Cafe Thulp: Your Guide To Koramangala’s Most Iconic Restaurants

A neighbourhood favourite, China Pearl has been doing brisk business for almost a couple of decades now. They have the crowds eating out of their hands thanks to their Chinese offerings doused with Indian spices. Be sure to drop in with a big appetite because their portions are generous. On the menu you’ll see the usual suspects but be sure to try their Chicken Kim Fa Soup {a thick broth with cubes of chicken in it} and the crunchy Lat Kay Fa. The Malaysian Noodles and the Chilli Garlic Noodles make for delightful main course options.