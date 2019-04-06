The Most Iconic And Old-School Eateries We Love

Oh don’t we love our ‘tiffin’ and coffee. Home to writers, artists and poets in the 40s, and hungry townsfolk in current times. Bangaloreans will not think twice to traverse the lengths of the city for a plate of hot bene dose (bene = butter, copious amounts of butter) and a glass of piping hot unadulterated filter coffee after. Early morning breakfast here means waiting for a bit, but it is all worth it in the end. Old-world charm is maintained at this hotspot. It’s common courtesy to eat and take the coffee outside to make room for others. Word of advice: have a chat with some of the senior citizens while here. They’ll open your eyes to the Bangalore of the past. No really, it is said to be the oldest establishment for brekkie.