5 Restaurants In Ooty That You Simply Can’t Miss On Your Next Holiday There

One of Bangalore’s favourite weekend destinations, Ooty is a hilly paradise that offers much to the traveller. There’s plenty to see and do, and, yes, there’s also copious amounts of food to be devoured. On a holiday here or even if you are staying in the nearby Coonoor, putting food on top of your agenda will earn you delicious rewards. From cosy cafes to plush restaurants — Ooty has everything to make your belly happy. Check out the top 5 restaurants that you have to try when you travel to the hill station next.
Earl’s Secret
Located at the King’s Cliff property (where the Mani Ratnam movie - Kaatru Veliyidai was shot), Earl’s Secret gives you the opportunity to dine like royalty. You can find a spot in the cosy dining room, inside the heritage mansion. If you prefer a view of the green hills that surround, then head over to the glasshouse that sits amidst the sprawling gardens. Try their Continental offerings (they also serve Chinese and Indian) and you won’t be disappointed. Their mushroom soup is a must-try along with Greek Chicken Kebab and Vegetable Au Gratin priced at INR 355. Their chunky, chocolatey Brownie with Ice Cream proves to be the perfect end to the meal. Earl’s Secret gives you the perfect English cottage vibe along with the perfect view. Go ahead and click all the Insta-worthy images you can while you are there.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Place To Bee
A restaurant that doubles up as a bee museum, how can you possibly resist? The Place To Bee is part of Last Forest, the social enterprise that supports the local community. The largely Italian menu features locally sourced organic produce and many of the dishes have one ingredient in common — honey. Their salads, crepes, and wood-fired pizzas are very popular. And we recommend that you wash it all down with a cup of hot chocolate and end it with caramel custard. They also have a wide selection for vegetarians and vegans here. The prices are a bit on the higher side here, so if you are on a budget, this might not be the place for you. Make sure to be there before the closing time as they close on time.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Willy’s Coffee Pub
Popular with students in the area, Willy’s is for when you want to do nothing but read a good book and nibble on some great food. They have a lending library at the cafe, from where you can select your read for the day before settling into a chair nearby. In between flipping pages, don’t forget to sink your teeth into homemade pastries especially their banana cake, pizzas, shakes, and burgers. Try their chicken cutlet and coffee while you are there. Here with your friends? Then, you can spend your time playing a few board games instead.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Savoy Hotel
Given that Ooty’s a popular pick from a romantic getaway, the Savoy Hotel (which is a Taj property) does a fine job of ensuring the romance. Come here on a date night and you are sure to feel the love in the air. The centuries-old property reeks of charm and you can settle in for a lavish meal that celebrates regional cuisine like nilgiri kai kai and gassudhoti. They also serve North-Indian, Armenian, Chinese, European and Italian cuisine.
Fat Ducks Restaurant
Holidaying with the fam or looking to dive into some comfort food after a long day of touring around? Head to Fat Ducks Restaurant which is part of Western Valley Resorts for some Indian and Continental food. It is a great choice for lunch and dinner as they serve roti, curry, rice options along with sandwiches and pasta as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
