5 Restaurants In Ooty That You Simply Can’t Miss On Your Next Holiday There

A restaurant that doubles up as a bee museum, how can you possibly resist? The Place To Bee is part of Last Forest, the social enterprise that supports the local community. The largely Italian menu features locally sourced organic produce and many of the dishes have one ingredient in common — honey. Their salads, crepes, and wood-fired pizzas are very popular. And we recommend that you wash it all down with a cup of hot chocolate and end it with caramel custard. They also have a wide selection for vegetarians and vegans here. The prices are a bit on the higher side here, so if you are on a budget, this might not be the place for you. Make sure to be there before the closing time as they close on time.