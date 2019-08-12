There is something to be said about cool, Bangalore evenings that seem to make you want to head out, perhaps just to unwind after a hectic workday. And, what better spot to enjoy a breezy evening than a rooftop restaurant or bar? Here’s our pick of the best rooftop restaurants in town for you to head to.
Rooftop Bars & Restaurants That Offer More Than Just A Stunning View
Ebony
Perfect for a romantic date, Ebony is located on the 13th floor, giving you one of the best views of the city’s skyline. The delicious food {choose from Indian or South Asian delights} and the soft music add to the charm, making sure you’ve got yourself a perfect night out.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bricklane
While Bricklane with its pristine white furniture and minimalistic decor is appealing in itself, we suggest you choose the alfresco rooftop area {which also has a pool, by the way} to enjoy the experience. Be it just to have a drink or to make a meal of their wide range of appetisers, nothing beats the pleasure of dining out in the open air, away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
The Terrace at Windmill Craftworks
Popular for its widespread buffet, The Terrace is probably one of the best places in town to enjoy Bangalore’s great weather while dining with your friends or family. Totally different from the lively jazz club {Windmills Craftworks}, this rooftop restaurant offers a more relaxed setting.
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
The Tao Terraces
Pan-Asian dishes, soothing music {combined with the tinkling of flowing water} and an amazing view from the rooftop area – if that doesn’t sound like an ideal setting for an evening of zen, we don’t know what does.
- Price for two: ₹ 2100
Barleyz
If sitting out in the open, enjoying the cool breeze and guzzling down beer while chatting with friends sounds like a good way to spend your evening, Barleyz is where you should head to.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Brewsky
A spacious rooftop seating area that gives you ample privacy with a breathtaking view of the city spread out before you – that’s what Brewsky has to offer. Apart from their great beer and food, of course.
- Price for two: ₹ 1700
Bang - The Ritz-Carlton
Bang is definitely worth a visit for its delightful rooftop ambience, which just gets better when you have a group of buddies to chat with over a drink or two, accompanied by a good dose of lively music.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
High Ultra Lounge
Sitting atop the World Trade Centre-Bangalore, at a height of over 420 feet, High Ultra Lounge is probably one of the tallest points {and the highest lounges} in South India. Head to this rooftop lounge bar for a truly exciting experience that will leave you feeling like you’re on top of the world.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Om Made Cafe
Om Made Cafe, based on the concept of ‘Refresh and Relax’ offers you a rooftop seating with peaceful ambience coupled with incredible food. An ideal place to start your day on a weekend, relishing the easygoing vibe and their sumptuous breakfast {or brunch, as we like to call it}.
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
Hype
With flashy lights, a 360 degree view and quite enough space if you feel like hitting the dance floor, this recently-opened rooftop bar has tapas-style snacks and old-school cocktails on offer. Perfect for a date or even when you want to treat yourself to a great night out! Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 3000
Skyye
Want to go all out for the weekend? Make your way to Skyye, right on the 16th floor of UB City. From the open air lounge to the under-lit flooring and a breathtaking view of the city, this rooftop bar offers a spectacular experience. When you’re done savouring the view and the lively ambience, make sure to hit the dance floor. Oh, and plenty of options for food and drinks to pick from, too.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Permit Room
Smack in the centre of town, the rooftop of this quirky restobar is usually packed to the rafters on the weekends, and most weekdays, post 6pm. Centred around a bar, our favourite spots are the high stool that line the entire circumference of the space. Perfect to chill out with a cocktail {Paati’s Magic Rassam, FTW}, Haleem Samosas and maybe some ‘tiffin‘, it overlooks the CBD area, Garuda Mall {great for people watching}, and between the buildings, you can actually see the sun setting if you time your visit well. We also love this place during the rains, as it’s a whole different view from the top.
Read more about it here.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Bangalore Brew Works
A bit of an upmarket pub, the minimalist wooden décor keeps things cool here. Sit by the pool for a quiet time, or jump straight onto the seating that has great views of city skyline. If you’re thinking that it’s all buildings, then you’re partly right, but since the restobar is so high up, the city does look very pretty with all the twinkling lights.
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Sly Granny
Of course, the lower spaces of this restobar are fantastically kooky and you don’t usually want to leave Arnold Schwarzenegger and his pineapples. But we’re encouraging you to hit the roof, literally! Romantic, twinkly and cosy even, evenings should be spent at the rooftop. With high tables, and benches along the perimeter, order up a cocktail {or two!}, and watch the sun go down, and the moon come up. Despite Bangalore having 99 problems, a good view from here, will not be one of them.
- Price for two: ₹ 2400
Comments (0)