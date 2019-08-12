Rooftop Bars & Restaurants That Offer More Than Just A Stunning View

Smack in the centre of town, the rooftop of this quirky restobar is usually packed to the rafters on the weekends, and most weekdays, post 6pm. Centred around a bar, our favourite spots are the high stool that line the entire circumference of the space. Perfect to chill out with a cocktail {Paati’s Magic Rassam, FTW}, Haleem Samosas and maybe some ‘tiffin‘, it overlooks the CBD area, Garuda Mall {great for people watching}, and between the buildings, you can actually see the sun setting if you time your visit well. We also love this place during the rains, as it’s a whole different view from the top.

