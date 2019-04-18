From Nepal To North Karnataka: Here Are Bangalore’s Must-Try Thalis

While Andhra-style biryani here might be tempting, we suggest you save it for another day and go for their unlimited vegetarian thali. Along with the steaming rice comes pappu (dal cooked with greens), staples like sambar and rasam, and the palya (sauteed vegetable dish) of the day. And, if you really can’t do without something meaty, order a side of Chicken 65 along with your meal and tuck in! Read more about it in our review here.