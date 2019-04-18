From Nepal To North Karnataka: Here Are Bangalore’s Must-Try Thalis

img-gallery-featured

Restaurants, big and small, are showcasing regional delicacies aplenty with their thalis. Food from nearby coastlines and around Karnataka are as popular as plates filled with treats from far-flung places such as Nagaland, Bengal, Assam, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. We recommend that you get ready to discover the whole culinary traditions with what is our list of the best thalis in Bangalore. 

Bamey’s

Experience food filled with neighbourly love as you dig into the Nepalese thali here. We recommend that you try the authentic mutton or chicken thalis that come with rich meat curries (loaded with spice that aren’t at all similar to the curries from North India), rice, a portion of vegetables (usually saag), and daal along with curd, papad, achar (an authentic freshly made one to add a tangy punch) and salad. 

Cafes

Bamey's Restro Cafe

4.4

A-5, Ground Floor, KHB Colony, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Bhojohari Manna

Fill up your tummy with Bengal’s favourite eats that are part of the mini and maxi thali at Bhojohari Manna. There’s luchi (puris), bhaja (vegetable), alur dom, pulav, chutneys, papads and rich and creamy Bengali mishti to tuck into. It really is Bengal on a plate! 


Casual Dining

Bhojohori Manna

3.8

668-B, 6th Block, Koramangala Club Road, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Chubalas Curry & Rice

This tiny nook in Kamanahalli has delicious thalis from Nagaland. While there are the vegetable and chicken versions, we recommend best picks being the pork, smoked pork, and fish thalis. Along with the mouthwatering, spice-filled non-vegetarian curries, you’ll be served a helping of rice, veggies, dal, and boiled greens.

Fast Food Restaurants

Chubalas Curry & Rice

4.1

Praise The Lord Mansion, 21, Nehru Road, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Gam’s Delicacy

A traditional Assamese Akhaj or thali is available for feasting here. Aromatic Joha rice, a staple in Assam, occupies pride of place at the centre. Around it, you’ll find bowls of mati (black gram) dal, vegetable and herbs that have been fried, and pitika (a mash of a vegetable, usually potato, that’s done up with onion, mustard oil and chillies).

Casual Dining

Gam's Delicacy

61, 4th Floor, 1st Main, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Fishland

Seafood reigns supreme at this legendary restaurant in Majestic. Ask for the Limited Special Seafood thali and you’ll get a plate of rice, fish curry and fry, and a vegetable that can all be washed down with a cup of buttermilk. 

Casual Dining

Fishland

3.9

Sujatha Complex, 1st Main, Gandhinagar, Majestic, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Kamat Lokaruchi

Mealtimes, at this highway eatery, are all about homely treats plucked from all over Karnataka. Try their Ragi Mudde meals that come with soft, melt-in-your-mouth ragi balls along with a delicious curry made from greens. The fresh, hot Jowar rotis are the highlight of the North Karnataka meals.

Fast Food Restaurants

Kamat Lokaruchi

4.0

Janapada Loka, Archakrahalli, Distt. Ramanagara, Karnataka

image-map-default

Khandani Rajdhani

To us, Rajdhani has the best vegetarian thali in the city. Their chain of thali restaurants is where the dhokla rubs shoulders with dal batti churma. Stuffed with the best from Rajasthani and Gujarati cuisines, you can eat your way through an ever-growing stack of ghee-doused rotis, various kadhis and vegetables, and a long list of sweets and farsans

Casual Dining

Rajdhani

4.0

Salarpuria Landmark, 1st Floor, 100 Feet Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mavalli Tiffin Room

While you sip on a fresh juice, vegetables, bisi bele baath, rice along with sambhar and rasam, fruit salad and sweets arrive in record-speed as part of MTR's special meals. Your hand-to-mouth action will have to be super quick to keep up with the onslaught and the servers don’t give up till they’ve ensured that you are sufficiently fattened up.


Casual Dining

MTR - Mavalli Tiffin Rooms

4.3

14, Near Urvashi Theatre, Lalbagh Main Road, Sudhama Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

NH8

Explore the flavours of Rajasthan’s kitchens on a humongous plate at this decked-up restaurant. On a regular day, you’ll be treated to limitless servings of classics like dal batti churma, kadhi, vadis and an assortment of vegetables. Special occasions like Navaratri will see you feasting on sabudane ki tikki, raita, kheer and fluffed-up puris.


Casual Dining

NH8

4.0

710, 3rd Floor, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Suryawanshi

Suryawanshi's Maharashtrian thalis range from the simple to the indulgent. Their Gala Vegetarian Thali is crowded with a dry bhaji, varan (that’s made with three types of pulses), phulkas, rice and regular condiments like pickle and papad. Their most expensive offering the Splendid Gala Fish Thali, on the other hand, includes Surmai fry, fish curry, Prawn Sukha along with rice and roti. Meat lovers can order up chicken and mutton thalis.

Casual Dining

Suryawanshi

4.0

Santosh Tower, 2nd Floor, P-120, Road 3, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Bheema's

While Andhra-style biryani here might be tempting, we suggest you save it for another day and go for their unlimited vegetarian thali. Along with the steaming rice comes pappu (dal cooked with greens), staples like sambar and rasam, and the palya (sauteed vegetable dish) of the day. And, if you really can’t do without something meaty, order a side of Chicken 65 along with your meal and tuck in! Read more about it in our review here.

Casual Dining

Bheema's

Asha Building, Ground Floor, 31, Church Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Mahesh Lunch Home

Their seafood thali is what you must try here. Along with the rice and palya, expect specials like seer fish, prawns (in a tomato-based gravy), clams (nicely cooked with ground coconut), crab, and sardines, all to please the seafood lover in you. They also have a chicken thali which comes with kebabs, chicken curry, chicken korma and chicken sukka.

Casual Dining

Mahesh Lunch Home

4.0

Cears Plaza, Ground Floor, 136, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Bekal

Bekal’s Kerala-style thalis include vegetarian, chicken curry and fish curry meals, and a Bekal Special Meal which is available only on Sundays. Served with rice of your choice, a spread of curries, pickle and a sweet dish, the meals here can be accompanied with one of their popular sides like the Syrian Meat Fry. 

Casual Dining

Bekal

3.9

38, 1st Floor, 10th Main Road, LIC Colony, Sector 11, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Samaroh

Samaroh’s wholesome vegetarian thali is a lavish seven-course meal that starts with an amuse bouche of sorts (Keshar Mewa Boondi) and chaat before moving on to the starters like Palak Paneer Samosa, and a Methi Makai Seek. But, make sure you leave enough space for the mains. There are dishes like Palakwali Dal and Kolhapuri Kofta to be paired with the rotis. Oh, and chilled lychee Shrikhand for dessert, too.

Casual Dining

Samaroh

4.1

RMZ Eco World, The Bay, Bellandur, Bengaluru

image-map-default