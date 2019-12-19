Gather The Squad And Go Luxury Camping Under Just 5 Hours Away At This Resort In Kabini

Touted to be the only property in Kabini that actually overlooks both the Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks, you don’t just pay for your luxe tent or rustic machan here. It's about making memories! The best part? It’s just a five-hour drive from Bangalore.

Accommodation includes African safari-style tents with four-poster double beds, writing and dressing tables and arm chairs to boot. Our fave is the machan suite though, which is elevated and therefore is a great vantage point for a view of the Kabini backwaters, camp and the forest. We, however, easily spend more time in the walk-in showers which have clear views of the surrounding area. It’s like showering in the outdoors. Thrilling!

Head out for a safari to catch a glimpse of elephants, gaur, boar, deer and if you’re lucky, a tiger or two. We particularly love their night boat rides. It’s magical, romantic, adventurous and oh-so-beautiful. The boat anchor in the middle of the backwaters for an hour, as a little bar is set up so you can sip on your favourite poison with the moonlight, lapping of waves and a starry sky for company. Or perhaps the Sundowner is for you. You’ll be taken to a spot that has views of the vast forest, with elephants dotting the foreground of that image. Throw in a campfire, bar, easy chairs and you’ll want to Instagram everything. But don’t. Just sit back and enjoy, because thankfully, there’s very little cell reception and Wi-Fi is not even on offer!