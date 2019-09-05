Live In The Wilderness At These Resorts In Kabini That Too Across Budgets

Oh there’s really nothing that compares to a Jungle Lodges & Resorts property in the wildlife parks. They may not be uber luxe, but they sure set the right tone for a safari holiday. River-facing cottages, a Gol Ghar to catch up and share stories of sightings with other guests, and homely food to keep your tummy happy — this resort is all kinds of good. Plus, it’s located at Nagarhole National Park. For a real jungle feel, set off on a coracle ride on the river or perhaps a trek will rejuvenate you, mind, body and soul (hah, too dramatic?). Since there’s dormitories too, take the crew along for a real good time. Check out our tales from Kabini River Lodge here.