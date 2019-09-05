I am going to be very honest. I love Kabini, and I skip town to getaway here, almost every month. And while I am pretty qualified to share information on the resorts in this jungle area, I warn you — they’re rather expensive. But since most of them throw in all meals, a safari or two, and nature walks, I think it’s worth it, for that time away from the mayhem of the city life. Plus, when tigers feature in your photos, you can’t really put a price on it, yeah? Go pack your bags for Kabini now.
Live In The Wilderness At These Resorts In Kabini That Too Across Budgets
The Bison
The Bison is located smack on the border between the Bandipur and Nagarhole National Parks. Here the prices are steep but when you’re living in a luxury tent or swanky machans, it doesn’t matter. They have safaris that assure you gaur, deer and elephant sightings, and if you’re lucky then tigers too will be sauntering around. Do sign-up for the night safari, it’s intimidating and magical, simultaneously. Check it out in detail here.
Red Earth
An eco-friendly resort on the back waters of the Kabini dam and close to the Nagarhole tiger reserve, Red Earth blends rustic with modern, expect mud huts, open spaces and a lovely swimming pool to cool you down. Oh, and did I mention open-air showers and jacuzzis? Safaris are on offer for the lazy daisies, but I highly recommend you do the nature walks (more treks) with Aditya (whose parents owned the place). He knows the spaces in and out and is a keen tracker. Check out our experiences at this resort here.
The Serai
Located in a village called Karapura, each of the swish cottages at The Serai are designed in such a way that you get a unique view of the river Kabini. This means gorgeous sunsets and waking up to the chirping of birds and the gurgling water. It’s top-notch luxury, and you’ll be in dreamland after a massage at the spa. There are some lovely wooden structures around the property where you can perch yourself on and take in the great outdoors. Or, go down on one knee and propose to your significant other!
Orange County
Jacuzzi huts come with the bubbling outdoor tub but it’s the swimming pool huts which we adore. When you’re done lounging in your room, coracle, boat and jeep safaris await. We like the leisurely nature walks that introduce us to birds, insects and water creatures too. But as always, keep your fingers crossed for leopard and tigers there. Situated adjacent to the serene wilderness of Nagarhole National Park, there’s a dreamy infinity pool on the riverfront to wallow in, and if you’re into Ayurvedic massages, then hit the spa.
Waterwoods
Check-in here (the first private lodge at Nagarhole National Park) and you’re checking into what they call eco-luxury. I love the place for the combination of infinity pools, tigers, elephants and four-poster beds that seamlessly blends the beauty of the outdoors with modern comforts. My favourite activity, apart from starting into the sunsets from the poolside, Bloody Mary in hand, is hopping onto an ATV and exploring the jungles and the banks of the river. Adventure at its best! For more details, check out our recommendation here.
Kabini River Lodge
Oh there’s really nothing that compares to a Jungle Lodges & Resorts property in the wildlife parks. They may not be uber luxe, but they sure set the right tone for a safari holiday. River-facing cottages, a Gol Ghar to catch up and share stories of sightings with other guests, and homely food to keep your tummy happy — this resort is all kinds of good. Plus, it’s located at Nagarhole National Park. For a real jungle feel, set off on a coracle ride on the river or perhaps a trek will rejuvenate you, mind, body and soul (hah, too dramatic?). Since there’s dormitories too, take the crew along for a real good time. Check out our tales from Kabini River Lodge here.
Kaav Safari Lodge
Bordering the lush Nagarhole Wildlife Sanctuary, Kaav is a posh safari lodge that cuts you off from civilisation. Cottages come with private decks so you can soak in the serenity. Or pick tents if you want to feel like you’re out camping. Cycling, nature walks, and coracle rides are part of the itinerary they offer. Plus, bird watching in the hub of the nature biosphere. Make it a two-night stay so you can be active on one day, and use the second to unwind and splash about in the pool. Check out our take on the resort here.
Kabini Lake View
Nestled in the southern fringes of the Nagarhole National Park, cottages here are almost like home — simple and fuss-free. But when there’s so much to explore who’s going to lurk in a room, eh? Set off on treks, safaris, coracle rides and bird watching walks before heading back for a sumptuous local cuisine. While they have continental food on offer, why say no to fresh fish?
The Peepal Tree
A little bit like Neverland (Peter Pan, remember?), The Peepal Tree really is a homestay with 22 cottage to choose from — all overlooking the Kabini backwaters. When you’re done with swimming, playing volleyball, football and cricket by the waters, plan out a day of fishing, trekking or cycling along the waters or even further into the wilderness. At night, settle down for some star gazing. I find it almost therapeutic.
Kabini Springs Resort
With room, cottages and suites created for complete privacy, this one is great to just unwind. Plus, it’s located about 1640 feet from the Bavali Bus Station and the beautiful Kabini River! And since they have a play area for kids, you can leave them to their antics as you head off cycling, trekking or even birdwatching. A swimming pool will keep the whole party entertained, and during the cool winters, a bon fire will get the camp mood going. They also organise a rather interesting village tour to introduce you to the tribes of the region.
