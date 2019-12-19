Jazz, Blues, And Gamakas: Experience Fresh Music In This Jayanagar Studio

The Blue Room is a multi-use space for creative arts in Jayanagar. From private music lessons to rhythm workshops, the good folks here intend to push out non-commercial music. Promoting local artists in the city, they operate as a not for profit initiative where all the funds from a show fully go to the artist so as to financially support their music and help them grow. The owner and manager Samhita Nagaraj is focusing on bringing to the people of Namma Bengaluru a range and variety of music including Carnatic, Hindustani and Jazz music as well.

Calling it The Blue Room, she hoped that the venue could be used for softer music like jazz and the blues. The beauty of the place lies in the ambience which is great for intimate settings. Since the room was focused to pick up sounds from the piano, the instrument plays a large role in the setting of the space. From SoFar gigs to House Music Concerts, live and acoustic sessions are hosted here. Since all proceeds go to the musicians, they run on a pure donation run basis so if you ever decide to swing by for a concert, be sure to leave something in their donation box.

