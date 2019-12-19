They have some good and different drinks that are milk based and fruit based. However, the Boba concept is interesting. Where they give you a variety of toppings to choose from. The boba by itself is soft and round. Giving you a different feel and touch to the drink. Would recommend people to check out Bobacha right away!
Pop By This Place In Whitefield For Some Yummy Bubble Teas
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The flavours could be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Bae, Big Group, Family, Kids
