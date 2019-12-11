Catch Up With Your Friends At This Beautiful Outlet In Indiranagar!

Bombay Brasserie: It was a weekend lunch and the place was already got packed within 1 pm. Such an amazing indoor seating and a beautiful outdoor got my mind blown away. The courteous staff makes everything to the point and they are always available for our need. They suggested Kairi Sherbet and it was a great start. Tried Veg & Non-Veg equally and impressed by the menu. Started with Karari gobi, a perfectly prepared crispy starter with a little bit of cheesy affair. Aam papad paneer, tangy and sweety, must try. Calcutta Club fish fry, not a seafood lover even though I liked it much and I could say recent best fish fry I had. Salim's Chicken Baida roti was heavy and stuffed well, best option for a non-veg starter. For more cheesy affair try, Chilli Cheese Kulcha, innovative and best for hardcore cheese lovers. Mains, we tried Chicken Tawa roast with Butter garlic naan, tender chicken and that masala makes you try again n again. Corn burji, amazing and well prepared. It was heavy lunch and ended up with a sweet note by trying Amritsari Kulfi.