Score Strikes Or At Least Try To, At These Bowling Alleys In The City

If you are in North Bangalore, then your go-to bowling alley is at bluO. While experienced players try to knock down a few pins, newbies to the indoor sport have trainers to take you through it as well. While you take a break from the bowling, they have everything from finger food to pasta, pizzas and even good old Indian dishes to fuel up on. They also have discounts on weekdays for a round of bowling. Plus they serve cocktails, mocktails, and beers too (psst. be careful when bowling!).