Whether it’s just to unwind with colleagues after work or for that grand weekend play-off with friends, bowling alleys make for great options. While you do get to have fun scoring strikes and competing, most spaces also have other engaging games (hello arcade! and quite a bit of food and drinks on offer, too. Enough to tempt you to stay on and make a day of it. So, get your game on and head to these bowling alleys and centres in Bangalore for a fun day out.
Score Strikes Or At Least Try To, At These Bowling Alleys In The City
bluO
If you are in North Bangalore, then your go-to bowling alley is at bluO. While experienced players try to knock down a few pins, newbies to the indoor sport have trainers to take you through it as well. While you take a break from the bowling, they have everything from finger food to pasta, pizzas and even good old Indian dishes to fuel up on. They also have discounts on weekdays for a round of bowling. Plus they serve cocktails, mocktails, and beers too (psst. be careful when bowling!).
Amoeba
While Amoeba does have a game arcade, a sports bar, and a pool table, make sure you gather your gang of friends and hit the lanes at their well-maintained, bowling centres (spread across different locations in the city). Whether it’s for a fun session, or to challenge your friend to a game or two, the pocket-friendly options here will sort you out.
The Grid
A favourite with the Koramangala crowd, Blue Moustache which is now renamed as The Gird is now an entertainment zone with bowling alleys, laser tag and VR. Put on your bowling shoes and try to land a strike or two while you are The Grid. If you like some variety, try your hand at laser tag with your buddies and enjoy VR games here.
Go Bowling
Located in the Entertainment Zones in Various Gopalan Malls across the city, Go Bowling is your run-of-the-mill bowling centre which gets crowded on weekends with youngsters, bowling enthusiasts, and even kids trying to land a strike. The Gopalan Signature Mall and Gopalan Innovation Mall have lanes for kids too. So, while kids enjoy their game, you can too (absolutely worry-free!).
Play Arena
Play Arena’s bowling alley is where you can while away your time if you aren’t up for their adrenaline pumping and action-packed options like go-karting or paintball. With four lanes, quality shoes and bowling balls for all sizes, the Brunswick alley here is great for those who are pros at the game as well as first-time players. While you are resting mid or post-game, munch on the snacks available here.
Smaaash
How would this interactive entertainment zone be complete without a space for bowling? And, taking your experience up a notch, they have a UV-lit bowling alley, too! Once you’re done scoring a few strikes, do check out their simulator games and the Oculus Rift enhanced games. End your trip here with some short eats and a drink or two at their lounge area.
- Upwards: ₹ 2500
Fun Unlimited
Located in Elements Mall, this family entertainment space has a spacious bowling alley, ideal for all the office-goers in the area to unwind (read, let off some steam!).
Grips Go-Karting And Bowling
Zip through the tracks with Go-Karting at Grips and once you have experienced a fair share of the adrenaline rush, head to the bowling alley here and land some strikes (or at least try to). Located on Mysore Road, it is a good place to unwind during the weekends or even a few hours during the weekdays. Post a game of bowling, refresh and fill your stomach with snacks at their in-house cafeteria.
Comments (0)