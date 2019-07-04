A Revamped British Council Library At Ashok Nagar!

I have always been a book nerd & habitual reader, in this era of e-books, I still prefer hardcover books. British Council Library, Bangalore had major renovation recently and they have launched their new version of Modern library cum Culture space with more open space, massive collection movie DVDs, interactive screens, audiobooks, podcasts etc & much necessary calming vibe. Exactly what I book lover needs. British Council is a well-known name with a history of 70 years. Also, the best part? The membership to 1 branch is valid across all the British council libraries across India.